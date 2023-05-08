Philippine Navy gets gunboats

MULTIMEDIA

PH Navy christens 2 new Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC)

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Two recently-delivered Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) platforms of the Philippine Navy are christened simultaneously during formal blessing ceremonies of the Naval Shipyard at Naval Station Pascual Ledesma, Fort San Felipe, Cavite City on Monday. Similar with their predecessors, the Acero-class Patrol Gunboats of the Philippines Fleet's Littoral Combat Force, the two new platforms bear the names of Philippine Marine Corps heroes, BRP Gener Tinangag (PG903) and BRP Domingo Deluana (PG905).