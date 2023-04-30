MULTIMEDIA
Preparing for labor day
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 30 2023 03:14 PM
Labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno prepares their collaterals in Quezon City on Sunday, ahead of the Labor Day protests on May 1. Multisectoral groups criticized the Marcos Jr. administration for alleged band-aid solutions to labor issues and called for living wages, decent working conditions, right to union and freedom of association of Filipino workers.
