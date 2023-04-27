Home  >  News

Getting that boost

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2023 04:06 PM

Chikiting Ligtas gets a boost in San Juan

A child gets a boost of confidence from her parents as they line up to get vaccinated against childhood diseases at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Thursday. The Department of Health’s “Chikiting Ligtas” Vaccine Supplemental Immunization aims to protect Filipino children from diseases like measles, rubella and polio, as well as raise awareness on the importance of immunization. 


 

