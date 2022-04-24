Discernment urged for May election

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quiapo Church urges discernment for Halalan 2022 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 24 2022 04:52 PM | Updated as of Apr 24 2022 04:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Churchgoers read suggested guidelines based on the Ten Commandments for choosing candidates in the upcoming national elections posted outside the Quiapo church in Manila on Sunday. Filipino Catholics are urged to carefully examine the character, track record and platform of candidates and discern choices that would be best for the country and the future generation. Read More: Halalan 2022 Quiapo Church guidelines Catholic Church /entertainment/04/24/22/neri-naig-earns-business-administration-degree/sports/04/24/22/parks-nagoya-spoil-thirdys-return-seal-playoff-spot/news/04/24/22/nasa-10k-inaasahang-magpapaturok-ng-2nd-covid-booster-sa-lunes/overseas/04/24/22/9-people-from-stricken-tour-boat-off-hokkaido-found/sports/04/24/22/baldwin-marvels-at-players-amid-exhausting-schedule