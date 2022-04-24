Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo Church urges discernment for Halalan 2022

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2022 04:52 PM | Updated as of Apr 24 2022 04:53 PM

Discernment urged for May election

Churchgoers read suggested guidelines based on the Ten Commandments for choosing candidates in the upcoming national elections posted outside the Quiapo church in Manila on Sunday. Filipino Catholics are urged to carefully examine the character, track record and platform of candidates and discern choices that would be best for the country and the future generation. 

