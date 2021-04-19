MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Bising causes massive flooding in Northern Samar

Photo courtesy of Palapag MDRRMO

Rescue workers assist motorists and residents in crossing the Sangay River in Palapag, Northern Samar on Monday. Heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in Northern and Eastern Samar as Typhoon Bising slowly moves north northwestward over the Philippine eastern seaboard with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h.