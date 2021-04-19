Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Bising causes massive flooding in Northern Samar Photo courtesy of Palapag MDRRMO Posted at Apr 19 2021 05:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescue workers assist motorists and residents in crossing the Sangay River in Palapag, Northern Samar on Monday. Heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in Northern and Eastern Samar as Typhoon Bising slowly moves north northwestward over the Philippine eastern seaboard with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h. Ilang lugar sa Samar binaha dahil sa Bagyong Bising Read More: Typhoon Bising Palapag Northern Samar Sangay River Bising Philippines weather Philippines weather 2021 Palapag MDRRMO /entertainment/04/19/21/sasabak-na-sa-laban-ulit-recovered-from-covid-19-nikki-valdez-resumes-work/sports/04/19/21/football-jorrel-aristorenas-is-inaugural-pff-etrophy-champion/life/04/19/21/inspired-by-maginhawa-this-community-pantry-was-set-up-with-animals-in-mind/news/04/19/21/6-pulis-maynila-sinibak-matapos-hulihin-ang-reporter-na-walang-face-mask/news/04/19/21/lalaking-pinagsasaksak-ang-kaniyang-misis-arestado