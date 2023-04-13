Groups blast planned Fukushima water release

MULTIMEDIA

Groups blast planned release of Fukushima water

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Multi-sectoral groups picket in front of the Embassy of Japan and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City on Thursday to denounce the Japanese government's plan to release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean. Cooling systems at the nuclear power plant were overwhelmed when a massive undersea quake triggered a tsunami in 2011, causing the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. Decommissioning work is under way and expected to take around four decades. — With a report from Agence France-Presse