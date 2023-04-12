MULTIMEDIA

Nurses push for 50K living wage

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Filipino Nurses United (FNU) parade along Padre Faura to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for its 3rd National Congress with the theme " Advancing Nurses' Rights and Welfare for better service to the People." The group reiterated its call for a P50,000 entry level salary for nurses and massive hiring to address understaffing, among others.