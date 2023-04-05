Heightened security at Manila port

MULTIMEDIA
Heightened security for Holy Week travel
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 05 2023 01:45 PM
Members of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) secure the Northport Passenger Terminal in Manila on Wednesday. Thousands of police and PCG personnel were deployed around the country to ensure peace, security and safety as millions of Filipinos are expected to travel to their hometowns for the Holy Week.
- /news/04/05/23/japan-survey-finds-15-million-living-as-recluses
- /sports/04/05/23/brownlee-eager-to-help-gilas-recapture-sea-games-gold
- /news/04/05/23/pinatay-na-estudyante-ng-dlsu-dasmarias-inilibing-na
- /entertainment/04/05/23/carlo-aquino-happy-love-you-long-time-will-finally-be-shown
- /news/04/05/23/alamin-inaasahang-lagay-ng-panahon-sa-semana-santa