Heightened security at Manila port

Heightened security for Holy Week travel

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) secure the Northport Passenger Terminal in Manila on Wednesday. Thousands of police and PCG personnel were deployed around the country to ensure peace, security and safety as millions of Filipinos are expected to travel to their hometowns for the Holy Week.