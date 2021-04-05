MULTIMEDIA

LRT-1 operating on limited capacity

ABS-CBN News

A commuter checks his mobile phone as he takes the Light Rail Transit line 1 (LRT-1) along Taft Avenue, Manila on Monday. Metro Manila railway systems are currently on limited operations as personnel undergo COVID-19 testing after operators recorded a spike in coronavirus infection among its employees. LRT-1 is dispatching 17 trains with a limited capacity of 372 passengers beginning April 5 to comply with minimum health protocols.