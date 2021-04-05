Home > News MULTIMEDIA LRT-1 operating on limited capacity ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 05 2021 05:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A commuter checks his mobile phone as he takes the Light Rail Transit line 1 (LRT-1) along Taft Avenue, Manila on Monday. Metro Manila railway systems are currently on limited operations as personnel undergo COVID-19 testing after operators recorded a spike in coronavirus infection among its employees. LRT-1 is dispatching 17 trains with a limited capacity of 372 passengers beginning April 5 to comply with minimum health protocols. MRT, LRT 1 and 2 on limited operations after workers test positive for COVID-19 12 MRT-3 tellers, 1 cash assistant test positive for COVID-19: DOTr Read More: LRT-1 COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine commuters /business/04/05/21/dagdag-singil-sa-kuryente-nagbabadya-sa-abril/sports/04/05/21/volleyball-pvl-to-review-options-after-extension-of-ecq/entertainment/04/05/21/godzilla-vs-kong-sets-pandemic-record-with-485-m-debut/sports/04/05/21/volleyball-why-manilla-santos-opted-out-of-upcoming-pvl-season/news/04/05/21/fda-receives-application-for-covid-19-patients-use-of-veterinary-drug