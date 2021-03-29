Home  >  News

12 MRT-3 tellers, 1 cash assistant test positive for COVID-19: DOTr

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2021 06:57 PM

MANILA - Thirteen employees of the Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Monday.

Twelve of the said employees are tellers, while the other is a cash assistant.

DOTr also said 114 employees who are up for swab tests have not reported for work.

Monday is the last day of operation of the MRT-3 for this week. It will resume operations on Sunday, April 4.

More details to follow.

