12 MRT-3 tellers, 1 cash assistant test positive for COVID-19: DOTr

MANILA - Thirteen employees of the Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Monday.

Twelve of the said employees are tellers, while the other is a cash assistant.

DOTr also said 114 employees who are up for swab tests have not reported for work.

Monday is the last day of operation of the MRT-3 for this week. It will resume operations on Sunday, April 4.

