Operation Bantay-Layag visits Mavulis Island

MULTIMEDIA

PH Navy visits Mavulis Island as part of "Operation Bantay-Layag"

Photo courtesy of BRP Antonio Luna (FF151)

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Philippine Navy hold a flag raising ceremony at the Mavulis Island, Batanes, the country’s northernmost island and first line of defense on Saturday. The visit to Mavulis Island was part of BRP Antonio Luna’s (FF151) "Operation Bantay-Layag," a month-long mission across the country which officially commenced on March 31, 2023.