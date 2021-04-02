Home > News MULTIMEDIA Quiapo Church off-limits Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2021 01:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parishioners who went to Quiapo Church in Manila to observe Good Friday are apprehended and asked to line up at Plaza Miranda. The parishioners were asked for details and warned before being asked to go home as part of the restrictions under the NCR Plus bubble to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. Read More: coronavirus covid19 Holy Week church Quiapo religion multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/02/21/tingnan-via-crusis-sa-davao-city-ngayong-pandemya/news/04/02/21/halos-p750000-halaga-ng-shabu-nasamsam-sa-5-drug-suspect-sa-maynila/life/04/02/21/look-local-artists-depict-jesus-christ-in-online-exhibit/life/04/02/21/vlogger-photographer-sa-albay-may-diskarte-para-sa-virtual-semana-santa/entertainment/04/02/21/watch-isabelle-dazas-toddler-son-talks-about-bitcoin