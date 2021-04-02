MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo Church off-limits

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Parishioners who went to Quiapo Church in Manila to observe Good Friday are apprehended and asked to line up at Plaza Miranda. The parishioners were asked for details and warned before being asked to go home as part of the restrictions under the NCR Plus bubble to curb the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.