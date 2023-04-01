MULTIMEDIA

PNP conducts bus terminal inspection ahead of Holy Week rush

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police hand out bottles of water to passengers at a provincial bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City during an inspection ahead of Holy Week on Saturday. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to flock to the provinces to mark the most sacred week in the liturgical year during the extended holiday.