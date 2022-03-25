Abby Binay starts mayoral bid for #Halalan2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Abby Binay guns for third consecutive term as Makati mayor George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2022 11:16 PM | Updated as of Mar 25 2022 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Makati City reelectionist Mayor Abby Binay raises the hands of her father senatorial candidate Jejomar Binay, her running mate for vice mayor Monique Lagdameo, and the rest of the Team United slate during their proclamation rally at the Makati City Hall quadrangle on Friday. Binay is running for her third consecutive term in the city, a known bailiwick of the family. Pangangampanya para sa local positions umarangkada na Read More: Halalan 2022 2022 elections Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls campaign local elections Makati Abby Binay Jojo Binay Team United /news/03/25/22/sereno-blasts-post-claiming-her-necklace-was-seized-from-imelda-marcos/sports/03/25/22/mpl-rsg-sweeps-bren-for-2-straight-wins/overseas/03/25/22/russia-accused-of-using-phosphorus-bombs-in-ukraine/video/business/03/25/22/psei-up-on-final-day-of-trading-week/video/news/03/25/22/political-clans-flex-clout-as-local-campaign-period-begins