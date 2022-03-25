Abby Binay starts mayoral bid for #Halalan2022

MULTIMEDIA

Abby Binay guns for third consecutive term as Makati mayor

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Makati City reelectionist Mayor Abby Binay raises the hands of her father senatorial candidate Jejomar Binay, her running mate for vice mayor Monique Lagdameo, and the rest of the Team United slate during their proclamation rally at the Makati City Hall quadrangle on Friday. Binay is running for her third consecutive term in the city, a known bailiwick of the family.