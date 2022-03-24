Home  >  News

From Ping to Pink

VP Leni Media Bureau, handout

Posted at Mar 24 2022 04:47 PM

Robredo welcomed in Davao del Norte

Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the Davao del Norte Provincial Capitol in Tagum City with Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez and was welcomed by Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and hundreds of their employees on Thursday. Alvarez’s Partido Reporma announced it is backing Robredo’s presidential bid, following the resignation of the party's chairman and standard-bearer in the May elections Sen. Panfilo Lacson from the party. 

