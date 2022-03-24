Robredo welcomed in Davao del Norte

Home > News MULTIMEDIA From Ping to Pink VP Leni Media Bureau, handout Posted at Mar 24 2022 04:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the Davao del Norte Provincial Capitol in Tagum City with Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez and was welcomed by Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib and hundreds of their employees on Thursday. Alvarez’s Partido Reporma announced it is backing Robredo’s presidential bid, following the resignation of the party's chairman and standard-bearer in the May elections Sen. Panfilo Lacson from the party. Robredo gets backing of Partido Reporma after Lacson exit Lacson leaves Partido Reporma, to run as independent presidential bet Read More: Halalan 2022 national elections Leni Robredo Panteleon Alvarez Edwin Jubahib Davao del Norte Partido Reporma elections elections 2022 Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 Philippine politics /overseas/03/24/22/japan-preps-for-4th-covid-vaccine-shots/sports/03/24/22/mma-zamboanga-going-in-hungry-in-rematch-with-ham/news/03/24/22/duterte-bongbong-meeting-held-before-pdp-laban-endorsement/sports/03/24/22/pvl-to-return-to-san-juan-for-quarterfinals/video/news/03/24/22/big-spenders-3-senate-bets-spend-p1-b-on-ads