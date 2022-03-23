Dry season cometh

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cooling off in the dry season George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2022 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People walk under the afternoon heat in Quezon City on Wednesday, days after state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of dry season in the Philippines. The health department previously warned that hotter days may result in heat stroke, and advised the public to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. Read More: dry season summer PAGASA heat index init tag-init weather Philippine weather summer /news/03/23/22/alyansa-sa-pagitan-ng-partido-federal-ng-pilipinas-at-reform-party-opisyal-na/entertainment/03/23/22/kris-aquino-angel-locsin-show-up-in-leni-kiko-rally/overseas/03/23/22/russias-putin-gets-china-backing-to-stay-in-g20/news/03/23/22/govt-bares-10-point-agenda-for-economic-recovery-from-covid-19/sports/03/23/22/miado-has-plan-to-handle-adiwangs-explosiveness