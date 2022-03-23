Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off in the dry season

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2022 11:01 PM

Dry season cometh

People walk under the afternoon heat in Quezon City on Wednesday, days after state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of dry season in the Philippines. The health department previously warned that hotter days may result in heat stroke, and advised the public to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. 

