Authorities set up 'NCR Plus' bubble border checkpoint

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2021 08:39 PM

Members of the local barangay and the Philippine National Police (PNP) inspect motorists at a checkpoint at the border of Bulacan and Pampanga on Tuesday. Bulacan is included in the so-called “NCR Plus bubble” which was recently put under general community quarantine with additional measures to arrest the rise of COVID-19 cases.

