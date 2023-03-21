Home > News MULTIMEDIA American warship USS America (LH-6) in Manila for port visit Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2023 01:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Armed US Navy sailors stand as they patrol the flight deck of the USS America (LH-6) amphibious assault ship during a port visit in Manila on Tuesday. The American warship is currently on a routine mission operating with its allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Read More: USS America (LH-6) Manila port visit American warship /sports/03/21/23/la-tenorio-diagnosed-with-colon-cancer/news/03/21/23/watch-nhcp-theme-song-for-125th-anniversary-of-ph-independence/entertainment/03/21/23/kira-balinger-la-santos-to-star-in-maple-leaf-dreams/news/03/21/23/senior-chinese-diplomat-to-visit-philippines-this-week/entertainment/03/21/23/anne-curtis-raises-more-than-p2-million-after-tokyo-marathon