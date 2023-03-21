Home  >  News

American warship USS America (LH-6) in Manila for port visit

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2023 01:14 PM

USS America (LH-6) in Manila for port visit

Armed US Navy sailors stand as they patrol the flight deck of the USS America (LH-6) amphibious assault ship during a port visit in Manila on Tuesday. The American warship is currently on a routine mission operating with its allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

