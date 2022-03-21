Comelec urged: Resolve Marcos Jr. disqualification case

MULTIMEDIA

Group urges Comelec to resolve Marcos Jr. disqualification case

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of Akbayan hold a protest at the Commission on Elections in Manila on Monday. The group submitted a letter to the Comelec en banc urging the resolution of the disqualification case it filed against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as 49 days remain before the May 9 elections.