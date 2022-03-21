Comelec urged: Resolve Marcos Jr. disqualification case

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group urges Comelec to resolve Marcos Jr. disqualification case Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2022 03:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Akbayan hold a protest at the Commission on Elections in Manila on Monday. The group submitted a letter to the Comelec en banc urging the resolution of the disqualification case it filed against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as 49 days remain before the May 9 elections. Read More: Halalan 2022 Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr disqualification Bongbong Marcos Akbayan Partylist Akbayan eleksyon eleksyon 2022 Philippine elections elections elections 2022 Philippine elections 2022 Comelec Commission on Elections disqualification DQ Marcos disqualification BBM Bongbong disqualification /sports/03/21/22/f1-ferraris-leclerc-wins-season-opening-bahrain-gp/life/03/21/22/kathleen-paton-on-pageant-win-blessed-beyond-words/life/03/21/22/palanca-awards-for-literature-returns-after-2-years/news/03/21/22/mga-tsuper-sa-bacolod-nag-transport-strike/entertainment/03/21/22/masculados-randy-santiago-at-weekend-bbm-sara-rallies