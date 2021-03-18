MULTIMEDIA

Non-residents not allowed in locked down areas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A woman attempts to enter Robina Street in Barangay Bungad, Quezon City which remains under 'special concern lockdown' on Thursday due to the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the area. According to the QC Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU), the city has 4,104 active cases, as of Thursday.