Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Cavite massacre victims laid to rest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2023 06:41 PM | Updated as of Mar 17 2023 07:08 PM

Cavite massacre victims laid to rest

Virginia Dela Peña, the OFW mother of four siblings stabbed to death, grieves during their funeral in Taysan, Batangas on Friday. The children, aged 14, 10, 8, and 6, were killed by Dela Peña’s live-in partner due to what she says was extreme jealousy, in Trece Martires, Cavite on March 9. 

Read More:  Cavite massacre   Cavite children massacre   children massacre   Virginia Dela Pena   Cavite massacre funeral  