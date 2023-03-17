MULTIMEDIA
Cavite massacre victims laid to rest
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 17 2023 06:41 PM | Updated as of Mar 17 2023 07:08 PM
Virginia Dela Peña, the OFW mother of four siblings stabbed to death, grieves during their funeral in Taysan, Batangas on Friday. The children, aged 14, 10, 8, and 6, were killed by Dela Peña’s live-in partner due to what she says was extreme jealousy, in Trece Martires, Cavite on March 9.
