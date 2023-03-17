MULTIMEDIA

Cavite massacre victims laid to rest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Virginia Dela Peña, the OFW mother of four siblings stabbed to death, grieves during their funeral in Taysan, Batangas on Friday. The children, aged 14, 10, 8, and 6, were killed by Dela Peña’s live-in partner due to what she says was extreme jealousy, in Trece Martires, Cavite on March 9.