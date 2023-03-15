MULTIMEDIA

Mindoro oil spill cleanup continues

Photo courtesy of Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard deploys an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress, approximately 7.1 nautical miles northeast of the shorelines of Balingawan Port, Lucta Port, and Buloc Bay in Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.

The ship was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank near the Verde Island Passage, one of the most biodiverse marine habitats in the planet, on Feb. 28 threatening economic and environmental damage to the area.