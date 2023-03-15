'Bihisang Bayan' launched

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Clothing essentials for selected 4Ps beneficiaries Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 15 2023 01:59 PM | Updated as of Mar 15 2023 02:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries receive clothing essentials during the launch of ”Bihisang Bayan” at Valenzuela New Municipal Hall in Valenzuela City on Wednesday. ”Bihisang Bayan,” a project initiated by BunBuy Marketplace and NextGen Foundation together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, aims to provide clothing assistance to about 25,000 DSWD-selected 4Ps recipients all over Metro Manila. Read More: BunBuy Marketplace Bihisang Bayan Department of Social Welfare and Development NextGen Foundation Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program /news/03/15/23/house-rush-to-change-charter-baffles-zubiri/life/03/15/23/wicked-film-to-be-released-on-nov-27-2024/life/03/15/23/sdgs-resiliart-exhibit-opens-at-national-library/entertainment/03/15/23/zack-tabudlo-reacts-to-bts-jungkook-listening-to-his-song/news/03/15/23/barangay-captain-wife-shot-dead-in-cebu