'Bihisang Bayan' launched

Clothing essentials for selected 4Ps beneficiaries

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries receive clothing essentials during the launch of ”Bihisang Bayan” at Valenzuela New Municipal Hall in Valenzuela City on Wednesday. ”Bihisang Bayan,” a project initiated by BunBuy Marketplace and NextGen Foundation together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, aims to provide clothing assistance to about 25,000 DSWD-selected 4Ps recipients all over Metro Manila.