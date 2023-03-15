Home  >  News

Clothing essentials for selected 4Ps beneficiaries

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2023 01:59 PM | Updated as of Mar 15 2023 02:09 PM

'Bihisang Bayan' launched

Select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries receive clothing essentials during the launch of ”Bihisang Bayan” at Valenzuela New Municipal Hall in Valenzuela City on Wednesday. ”Bihisang Bayan,” a project initiated by BunBuy Marketplace and NextGen Foundation together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, aims to provide clothing assistance to about 25,000 DSWD-selected 4Ps recipients all over Metro Manila. 

