MULTIMEDIA
Oil shocks ignite protests
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 15 2022 01:23 PM
Different groups led by Anakpawis Partylist march along Blumentritt Street in Sampaloc, Manila to protest the consecutive oil price hikes on Tuesday. The group called for the Duterte administration to junk the oil deregulation law, and prioritize the masses directly affected by the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential goods.
