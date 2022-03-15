Home  >  News

Oil shocks ignite protests

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 01:23 PM

Different groups led by Anakpawis Partylist march along Blumentritt Street in Sampaloc, Manila to protest the consecutive oil price hikes on Tuesday. The group called for the Duterte administration to junk the oil deregulation law, and prioritize the masses directly affected by the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential goods. 

