Waiting for customers

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Mar 13 2021 11:05 AM

Vendors wearing face masks amid the spread of COVID-19 look at a mobile phone as they wait for customers in Manila on Friday. The OCTA Research group warned Friday the country might record over 6,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 by the end of March as it urged local governments to impose stricter measures to control the virus spread. 

