Human rights groups hold noise barrage to condemn summary killings

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of human rights groups Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) and In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement (iDefend) hold a noise barrage at the Quezon City Elliptical Circle on Friday to condemn the alleged growing violence in the country and the latest summary killings of government critics. The groups also slammed the March 7 raids by the police and military that resulted in the deaths of 9 activist leaders which comes two days after President Rodrigo Duterte told state forces to “kill” communist rebels and “ignore human rights.”