Home > News MULTIMEDIA Human rights groups hold noise barrage to condemn summary killings Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 12 2021 08:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of human rights groups Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) and In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement (iDefend) hold a noise barrage at the Quezon City Elliptical Circle on Friday to condemn the alleged growing violence in the country and the latest summary killings of government critics. The groups also slammed the March 7 raids by the police and military that resulted in the deaths of 9 activist leaders which comes two days after President Rodrigo Duterte told state forces to “kill” communist rebels and “ignore human rights.” Task force on EJKs to probe 'Bloody Sunday' killings of activists Duterte 'kill, kill, kill' order vs rebels is 'legal', says spokesman Read More: Bloody Sunday human rights protest noise barrage Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates PAHRA iDefend president Rodrigo Duterte /video/entertainment/03/12/21/album-ng-bts-number-1-sa-physical-sales-digital-downloads-sa-2020/news/03/12/21/usad-ng-pag-roll-out-ng-bakuna-kontra-covid-19-pinabibilisan/news/03/12/21/patuloy-na-paglobo-ng-covid-19-cases-ikinaalarma-na-ng-mga-opisyal-eksperto/news/03/12/21/several-senators-hit-pdp-laban-members-for-politicking-amid-covid-19-pandemic/news/03/12/21/sc-pnp-seeking-from-calbayog-rtc-list-of-lawyers-representing-communist-terrorist-groups