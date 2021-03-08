Duterte 'kill, kill, kill' order vs rebels is 'legal', says spokesman

Palace says will probe killings of activists in police raid

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte attends the Joint National Task Force (NTF)-Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) Region 10 meeting at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines in Cagayan De Oro City on March 5, 2021. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's order for troops to kill communist rebels is "legal", Malacañang said on Monday, even as it added that it would look into the killing of 9 activists that rights groups said were linked to the directive.

Duterte on Friday told police and the military to "ignore human rights" in going after communist rebels. On Sunday, police raids in 4 provinces south of Manila led to the death of 9 activists, including an environmentalist as well as a coordinator of left-wing group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, among others.

It is not illegal to kill rebels if there is "military necessity" and "if it will achieve iyong (the) objective which is the complete subjugation of the enemy," said Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, a former rights lawyer.

"Under IHL (international humanitarian law), tama iyong order ng Presidente—kill, kill, kill—kasi nga po kapag mayroong labanan, kapag ang kalaban mo, may baril na puwede kang patayin, alangan namang ikaw ang maghintay na ikaw ang mabaril at mapatay," he said.

(The President's order is correct—kill, kill, kill—because if there is fighting and your enemy is armed, you cannot wait to be shot and killed.)

"Iyong order ng Presidente na 'kill, kill, kill', legal po 'yan dahil ang kaniyang sinabing 'kill, kill, kill' ay iyong mga rebelde na meron talagang hawak na armas," Roque said in a televised briefing.

(The 'kill, kill, kill' order of the President is legal because it is directed to rebels who are armed.)

But under the law, troops should "always distinguish" between combatants and civilians, he said.

The government will investigate if there was "necessity and proportionality" in the killing of the 9 activists, said Roque. If these are absent, "that will be the crime of murder."

"These raids appear to be part of a coordinated plan by the authorities to raid, arrest, and even kill activists in their homes and offices," Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson had said in a statement.

These incidents, he said, were "clearly part of the government's increasingly brutal counter-insurgency campaign."

"The fundamental problem is (that) this campaign no longer makes any distinction between armed rebels and noncombatant activists, labour leaders, and rights defenders."

The United Nations has warned in a report that "red-tagging", or labelling people and groups as communists or terrorists, and incitement to violence have been rife in the Southeast Asian nation.

"The Philippines government should act now to investigate the use of lethal force in these raids, stop the mayhem and killings that has gone hand in hand with the practice of red-tagging," Robertson said.

Sunday's raids, which human rights group Karapatan condemned, came two days after Duterte ordered the police and military to "kill" communist rebels and "ignore human rights".

"Nothing could be more apt than calling this day a ‘Bloody Sunday,’" Karapatan's Cristina Palabay said.

Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade, head of an anti-rebel task force, told Reuters the raids were "legitimate law enforcement operations", and authorities acted on the basis of search warrants for possession of firearms and explosives.

"As usual, these groups are so quick in assuming that the subjects were activists and that they were killed. If (the) motive was to kill them, they should all be dead. But there were those who did not resist arrest, so they were collared," Parlade told Reuters in a phone message.

The justice department has created an inter-agency committed on the deaths of Red-tagged individuals, said Roque.

Asked why there had been no convictions yet, he said, "That's how wheel of justice operates. It's not instant justice... it takes time."

— With a report from Reuters