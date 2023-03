MULTIMEDIA

Fire in Kawit grocery

Roderick Tan, PonD News Asia

Firemen respond to a fire at a grocery store in Barangay Tramo, Kawit, Cavite on Thursday. The fire started at 4 a.m. and reached second alarm before it was put out at around 7 a.m.

