PH Coast Guard seizes P160 million worth of giant clam shells in Palawan

Philippine coast Guard (PCG) handout via AFP

This handout photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on March 5, 2021 shows coast guard personnel, marine troops and local conservation officials unearthing illegally harvested giant clams at Barangay VI, Johnson Island, Roxas, Palawan province on March 3. The PCG along with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 (MBLT-3), and Bantay Dagat Roxas seized a total of 324 pieces of giant clam shells weighing 80 tons with estimated market value of 160 million pesos.

Republic Act No. 10654 or The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 prohibits the harvesting of endangered giant clams, locally called ‘taklobo, ’