MULTIMEDIA

Free rides during transport strike

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2023 01:30 PM

Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan and neighboring cities ferry commuters along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Free rides were deployed by local government units and other government agencies to aid commuters amid the strike.

Read More: jeepney strike jeepney phaseout CAMANAVA Piston Caloocan Libreng Sakay PUV modernization