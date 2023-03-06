Home  >  News

Free rides during transport strike

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2023 01:30 PM

Commuters take a free ride provided by the local government of Caloocan and neighboring cities ferry commuters along Samson Road in Caloocan City on Monday, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Free rides were deployed by local government units and other government agencies to aid commuters amid the strike.

