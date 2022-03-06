Outdoor time as COVID-19 restriction eases

MULTIMEDIA

Families spend time outdoors as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People spend leisure time at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City on Sunday, as Metro Manila eased to Alert level 1. The country's positivity rate fell to 3.8 percent with 870 new COVID-19 cases recorded on March 6 according to DOH.