Outdoor time as COVID-19 restriction eases

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Families spend time outdoors as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 06 2022 05:11 PM People spend leisure time at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City on Sunday, as Metro Manila eased to Alert level 1. The country's positivity rate fell to 3.8 percent with 870 new COVID-19 cases recorded on March 6 according to DOH.