MMDA readies for transport strike

MMDA to offer 'Libreng Sakay' during looming transport strike

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) prepares the 25 “Libreng Sakay" vehicles at ttheir headquarters in Pasig City on Saturday set to ferry affected commuters for the expected transport strike next week. Various transportation groups are gearing up for a week-long strike as they oppose the year-end deadline for individual operators to join a cooperative or corporation, already extended five times since 2020, which is the “first component” of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.