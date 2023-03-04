Group paints mural to honor women educators

MULTIMEDIA
Group paints mural to honor educators on Women's Month
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 04 2023 03:56 PM
Members of the UP Artists Circle fraternity and sorority, cultural group Tambisan sa Sining, All UP Academic Employees Union, and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers apply the finishing touches to a mural at the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts on Saturday. The mural’s theme calls to defend union rights and academic freedom and pays homage to what the group says is the “courage and resilience of women educators who have been victims of state attacks for defending union rights and academic freedom.”
