Commuters back to normal
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 03 2022 01:29 PM
Commuters struggle to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday, as Metro Manila is now under alert level 1. Under the current alert level, public transport can accommodate up to full capacity, but standing passengers are not allowed according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.
