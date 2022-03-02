No more plastic barriers under Alert Level 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Roadside dining in the new normal George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 02 2022 04:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People eat at a roadside eatery in Manila on Wednesday, the second day of the loosest COVID-19 alert level, dubbed the “new normal”, in the capital region. The country has been logging relatively low fresh COVID-19 cases the past few weeks in what many hope is the start of a continuous drop in infections two years into the pandemic. Philippines logs 866 new COVID-19 cases, 4.7pct positivity rate Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 new normal Alert Level 1 eatery roadside eatery dining pandemic dining Metro Manila /video/business/03/05/22/agri-industry-group-to-govt-scrap-vat-fuel-excise-tax/sports/03/05/22/nba-bucks-knocks-off-bulls-for-3rd-straight-win/sports/03/05/22/nba-high-scoring-start-boosts-wolves-past-thunder/news/03/05/22/navotas-mayor-tiangco-to-support-marcos-uniteam/sports/03/05/22/nba-balanced-attack-guides-magic-past-raptors