Roadside dining in the new normal

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2022 04:55 PM

No more plastic barriers under Alert Level 1

People eat at a roadside eatery in Manila on Wednesday, the second day of the loosest COVID-19 alert level, dubbed the “new normal”, in the capital region. The country has been logging relatively low fresh COVID-19 cases the past few weeks in what many hope is the start of a continuous drop in infections two years into the pandemic. 

