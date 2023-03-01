Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in PH

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Malacanang welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool Posted at Mar 01 2023 05:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. troops the line with AFP Group Commander Camp Security Management Group Lt Col. Allen Raymund C. Tomas during a welcome ceremony at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday. Anwar is the first head of state to go on an official visit to the country under the Marcos administration. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Philippines for 2-day visit Read More: Malaysia Philippines Anwar Ibrahim Ferdinand Marcos Bongbong Marcos /life/03/01/23/zsazsa-zaturnnah-shows-fight-for-lgbt-rights-is-far-from-over/life/03/01/23/4th-generation-geric-chua-leads-eng-bee-tins-expansion/business/03/01/23/house-oks-bill-seeking-to-expand-oda-portfolio/sports/03/01/23/uaap-la-salle-zobel-ends-campaign-by-routing-ateneo/business/03/01/23/marcos-eyes-urban-farming-to-address-high-food-prices