Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in PH

Malacanang welcomes Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. troops the line with AFP Group Commander Camp Security Management Group Lt Col. Allen Raymund C. Tomas during a welcome ceremony at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday. Anwar is the first head of state to go on an official visit to the country under the Marcos administration.