Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. troops the line with Lt Col. Allen Raymund C. Tomas, AFP Group Commander Camp Security Management Group during a welcome ceremony at Malacañang Palace in Manila on March 1, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

MANILA — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday for a 2-day official visit.

His plane touched down at around 12:50 p.m. at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City, where he was given military honors.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Pasay Rep. Antonino Calixto, and Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose welcomed Anwar on his arrival.

Anwar is expected to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace, where a dinner banquet will be held in honor of the Malaysian leader.

The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Anwar would discuss "regional and international issues of mutual interest" with Marcos, but did not elaborate whether the 2 leaders would talk about the South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by the Philippines and Malaysia

Anwar is also set to deliver a lecture at the University of the Philippines titled "30 Years After Asian Renaissance: Strategic Takeaways for ASEAN," as well as meet with the Malaysian community in the Philippines.

The MFA also said that the Malaysian prime minister would be accompanied by several officials of his government, including Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Ewon Benedick.

Anwar is the first head of government visiting the Philippines under the Marcos Jr. administration.

Last November, Marcos congratulated Anwar after being appointed Malaysian prime minister, calling him a "good friend."

— With report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

