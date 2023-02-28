This undated photo shows Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shaking hands with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ibrahim is set to visit the Philippines to meet with Marcos from March 1 to 2, 2023. Bongbong Marcos Facebook page/File

MANILA — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit the Philippines this week, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the MFA said Ibrahim would be in the country on March 1 and 2 to undertake his first official visit to the Philippines since becoming prime minister last November.

Ibrahim will meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday at the Malacañang Palace to discuss bilateral matters such as security cooperation, halal industry collaboration, and digital economy cooperation.

"Both sides will also be exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MFA said, without elaborating if the 2 leaders would discuss issues on the South China Sea.

A dinner banquet will also be held in the Palace in Ibrahim's honor, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

Ibrahim is also scheduled to deliver a lecture at the University of the Philippines (UP), titled "30 Years After Asian Renaissance: Strategic Takeaways for ASEAN."

He is also set to hold talks with the Malaysian community in the Philippines.

Ibrahim will be accompanied by several Malaysian officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Ewon Benedick.

"The visit reflects the importance of good ties between Malaysia and the Philippines as close neighbors and partners in ASEAN. It will provide an excellent opportunity for both sides to advance the partnership for progress, guided by shared interest, increased political and economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges," the MFA's statement read.

The ministry also noted that the Philippines was Malaysia's 15th largest trading partner globally and the 5th largest among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with total trade amounting to 41.45 billion Malaysian ringgit (P511 billion).

Ibrahim is the first head of government visiting the Philippines under the Marcos Jr. administration.

Last November, Marcos congratulated Ibrahim after being appointed Malaysian prime minister, calling him a "good friend."

An opposition leader, Ibrahim had expressed admiration for Philippine hero Dr. Jose Rizal, calling him "a true Asian renaissance man."

— With a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

