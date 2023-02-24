MULTIMEDIA

Retrieval operation for Albay plane crash victims

PAF, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Tactical Operations Group 5 shows rescuers boarding a helicopter on their way to retrieve victims of a crashed airplane at the vicinity of Mayon volcano, in Camalig town, Albay province on Thursday. The bodies of the four fatalities and the wreckage of the Cessna plane which crashed near the Mayon Volcano's crater on 18 February were verified and documented by a search team but the retrieval of bodies were temporarily suspended due to the loose soil and the fogginess in the area.



