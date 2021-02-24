MULTIMEDIA

Aerial inspection in Claver, Surigao del Norte post-Auring

Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

Photo shows the Taganito Mining site in Claver, Surigao del Norte during an aerial inspection by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday after the province was hit by Tropical Storm Auring. Duterte convened his Cabinet members and local officials to assess the extent of the damage of Auring that hit the Caraga region, and discuss the response and relief efforts in the affected areas.