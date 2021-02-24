Home > News MULTIMEDIA Aerial inspection in Claver, Surigao del Norte post-Auring Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo Posted at Feb 24 2021 02:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Photo shows the Taganito Mining site in Claver, Surigao del Norte during an aerial inspection by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday after the province was hit by Tropical Storm Auring. Duterte convened his Cabinet members and local officials to assess the extent of the damage of Auring that hit the Caraga region, and discuss the response and relief efforts in the affected areas. Duterte visits 'Auring'-hit Surigao del Sur, orders gov't agencies to give help Read More: Tropical Storm Auring Auring PH Taganito mining site Claver Surigao del Norte multimedia multimedia photo /news/02/24/21/palace-no-opinion-on-special-envoy-mon-tulfos-use-of-smuggled-covid-19-vaccine/news/02/24/21/teenager-nagtamo-ng-second-degree-burn-sa-sunog-sa-zamboanga-city/overseas/02/24/21/cansino-files-application-in-china-for-covid-19-vaccine-approval/entertainment/02/24/21/getting-razzles-in-canada-13-going-on-30-stars-jennifer-garner-mark-ruffalo-share-reunion-photo/life/02/24/21/tuesday-vargas-may-payo-para-sa-mga-baguhan-na-plantita