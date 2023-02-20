IP rights advocates protest Kaliwa Dam project

MULTIMEDIA
IP rights advocates troop to NCIP, protest Kaliwa Dam project
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 20 2023 12:34 PM | Updated as of Feb 20 2023 12:36 PM
Advocates for indigenous peoples' rights picket in front of the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples office in Quezon City on World Day of Social Justice, on Monday, criticizing the agency for its supposed involvement in pushing for the construction of the New Centennial Water Source - Kaliwa Dam Project. The group raised concerns on the alleged manipulation of NCIP in acquiring free prior informed consent from affected IP communities, particularly Dumagats and Remontados in Quezon and Rizal, for the Kaliwa Dam Project citing its environmental impact to their ancestral lands and livelihood.
