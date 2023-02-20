IP rights advocates protest Kaliwa Dam project

MULTIMEDIA

IP rights advocates troop to NCIP, protest Kaliwa Dam project

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Advocates for indigenous peoples' rights picket in front of the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples office in Quezon City on World Day of Social Justice, on Monday, criticizing the agency for its supposed involvement in pushing for the construction of the New Centennial Water Source - Kaliwa Dam Project. The group raised concerns on the alleged manipulation of NCIP in acquiring free prior informed consent from affected IP communities, particularly Dumagats and Remontados in Quezon and Rizal, for the Kaliwa Dam Project citing its environmental impact to their ancestral lands and livelihood.