MULTIMEDIA

BuCor releases 216 PDLs

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) wait for their release during a ceremony led by Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and acting corrections chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. at the National Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City on Monday. The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) released 216 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who completed their sentence on Monday.