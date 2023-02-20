Home > News MULTIMEDIA BuCor releases 216 PDLs ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 20 2023 10:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) wait for their release during a ceremony led by Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and acting corrections chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. at the National Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City on Monday. The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) released 216 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who completed their sentence on Monday. Read More: BuCor Bureau of Corrections persons deprived of liberty PDLs National Bilibid Prison /news/02/22/23/lagman-says-marcos-gave-covert-assent-to-cha-cha-push/business/02/22/23/coming-soon-flying-taxis-at-2025-world-expo/overseas/02/22/23/syria-family-takes-in-baby-born-under-quake-rubble/business/02/22/23/rcep-to-expand-market-access-attract-investments-diokno/spotlight/02/22/23/narwhals-climate-vulnerable-winter-feeding-crucial-for-survival-study