ASEAN foreign ministers hold annual retreat

ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat held in Phnom Penh

Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Malaysia's Saifuddin Abdullah (L), the Philippines' Teodoro Locsin (C) and Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan (R) walk after posing for a group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. The normally low-key annual event was put on the spotlight due to the absence of Myanmar after the ASEAN last year unexpectedly blocked the country’s military junta from joining key meetings due to ongoing violence.