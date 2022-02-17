ASEAN foreign ministers hold annual retreat

Home > News MULTIMEDIA ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat held in Phnom Penh Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Posted at Feb 18 2022 12:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Malaysia's Saifuddin Abdullah (L), the Philippines' Teodoro Locsin (C) and Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan (R) walk after posing for a group photo during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. The normally low-key annual event was put on the spotlight due to the absence of Myanmar after the ASEAN last year unexpectedly blocked the country’s military junta from joining key meetings due to ongoing violence. Myanmar crisis to overshadow ASEAN foreign ministers' talks Read More: ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat Saifuddin Abdullah Teddy Locsin Teodoro Locsin Vivian Balakrishnan /entertainment/02/18/22/janella-as-valentina-zaijian-as-ding-in-new-darna-stills/news/02/17/22/over-half-of-national-vaccination-drive-target-reached-ntf/sports/02/17/22/after-fiba-window-tnt-to-play-3-pba-games-in-one-week/entertainment/02/17/22/look-clara-benin-gets-billboard-at-times-square/video/business/02/17/22/ph-shares-fall-to-7438-despite-foreign-buying