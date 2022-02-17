Remembering Gomburza

MULTIMEDIA

150th anniversary of Gomburza martyrdom

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Manila archdiocese priests brave the rain during a “penitential walk” towards the GomBurZa execution site in Luneta, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of their martyrdom on Thursday. Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora were publicly executed in Bagumbayan, Manila for alleged crimes of treason and sedition by the Spaniards on February 17, 1972.