150th anniversary of Gomburza martyrdom

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 17 2022 01:47 PM | Updated as of Feb 17 2022 02:00 PM

Remembering Gomburza

Manila archdiocese priests brave the rain during a “penitential walk” towards the GomBurZa execution site in Luneta, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of their martyrdom on Thursday. Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora were publicly executed in Bagumbayan, Manila for alleged crimes of treason and sedition by the Spaniards on February 17, 1972. 

