MULTIMEDIA
Philippine Air Force receives air assets
Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo
Posted at Feb 13 2021 12:42 PM
Helicopters including one carrying President Rodrigo Duterte are seen behind newly delivered air assets of the Philippine Air Force at the Haribon Hangar in Clark Air Base, Pampanga on Friday, February 12, 2021. The air assets include one C-130H cargo plane, six S70i Blackhawk utility helicopters, six A-29B Super Tucanos, six Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and 4 Hermes 450 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
- /sports/02/13/21/sbp-on-hosting-fiba-qualifiers-again-games-hold-lot-of-value-amid-pandemic
- /news/02/13/21/alamin-ilang-paraan-ng-paggunita-ng-ash-wednesday
- /entertainment/02/13/21/behind-the-music-paalam-na-by-rachel-alejandro
- /overseas/02/13/21/covid-19-expected-to-last-long-term-despite-global-vaccine-rollout
- /news/02/13/21/pagluwag-sa-venue-capacity-limit-sa-religious-services-ikinatuwa-ng-archdiocese-of-manila