x

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr., UniTeam woo Valenzuela residents for #Halalan2022

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 11 2022 12:16 AM

Marcos Jr., UniTeam campaign in Valenzuela

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte pose for photos with Valenzuela City 1st District Representative Wes Gatchalian and his brother, Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian during the UniTeam grand rally held at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on Thursday. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division on the same day voted to dismiss the 3 consolidated petitions against Marcos, with the commissioners saying that failure to file tax returns is not a crime involving moral turpitude. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Bongbong Marcos   Sara Duterte   Wes Gatchalian   Rex Gatchalian   Philippine elections   Valenzuela   UniTeam   2022 elections   campaign period   national positions  