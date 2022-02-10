Marcos Jr., UniTeam campaign in Valenzuela

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr., UniTeam woo Valenzuela residents for #Halalan2022

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte pose for photos with Valenzuela City 1st District Representative Wes Gatchalian and his brother, Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian during the UniTeam grand rally held at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on Thursday. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division on the same day voted to dismiss the 3 consolidated petitions against Marcos, with the commissioners saying that failure to file tax returns is not a crime involving moral turpitude.