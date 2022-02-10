Marcos Jr., UniTeam campaign in Valenzuela

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos Jr., UniTeam woo Valenzuela residents for #Halalan2022 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 11 2022 12:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte pose for photos with Valenzuela City 1st District Representative Wes Gatchalian and his brother, Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian during the UniTeam grand rally held at the WES Arena in Punturin, Valenzuela City on Thursday. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division on the same day voted to dismiss the 3 consolidated petitions against Marcos, with the commissioners saying that failure to file tax returns is not a crime involving moral turpitude. Comelec 1st Division votes to dismiss DQ petitions vs Marcos Jr. Read More: Halalan 2022 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos Sara Duterte Wes Gatchalian Rex Gatchalian Philippine elections Valenzuela UniTeam 2022 elections campaign period national positions /news/02/11/22/780000-more-pfizer-covid-jabs-for-minors-arrive-in-ph/entertainment/02/11/22/gigi-de-lana-sets-concert-with-live-virtual-audiences/news/02/10/22/ketamine-tablets-nasabat-sa-qc-central-post-office/video/business/02/10/22/ph-shares-retreat-from-2-year-high/video/news/02/10/22/doh-covid-cases-need-to-drop-more-before-easing-curbs