EDSA Bus Carousel drivers call for release of salaries

EDSA Bus Carousel drivers hold protest, call for release of salaries

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bus drivers and conductors with companies plying the EDSA Bus Carousel protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office in Quezon City on Monday. The protesters called for the immediate release of salaries under the government's "Libreng Sakay" program since May 2021.