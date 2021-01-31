Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering the Diliman Commune

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2021 10:01 PM

Remembering the Diliman Commune

Visual artist and professor Toym Imao puts the finishing touches on his art installation "Barikada" on Sunday at the Quezon Hall of the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City. The artwork commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Diliman Commune--an uprising led by students, faculty, residents and transport workers on Feb. 1, 1971. 


 

Read More:  UP Diliman   University of the Philippines   Diliman Commune   activism   First Quarter Storm   Toym Imao   Barikada   multimedia   multimedia photos  