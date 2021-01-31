MULTIMEDIA

Remembering the Diliman Commune

Visual artist and professor Toym Imao puts the finishing touches on his art installation "Barikada" on Sunday at the Quezon Hall of the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City. The artwork commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Diliman Commune--an uprising led by students, faculty, residents and transport workers on Feb. 1, 1971.



