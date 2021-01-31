Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remembering the Diliman Commune ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2021 10:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Visual artist and professor Toym Imao puts the finishing touches on his art installation "Barikada" on Sunday at the Quezon Hall of the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City. The artwork commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Diliman Commune--an uprising led by students, faculty, residents and transport workers on Feb. 1, 1971. The military’s obsession with UP: Some historical notes Read More: UP Diliman University of the Philippines Diliman Commune activism First Quarter Storm Toym Imao Barikada multimedia multimedia photos /business/02/01/21/philippine-mines-continue-unhampered-4-years-after-ginas-shutdown-order/overseas/01/31/21/russia-detains-over-2700-at-protests-against-jailing-of-kremlin-critic-navalny/entertainment/01/31/21/pbb-connect-aizyl-ends-journey-as-housemate/overseas/01/31/21/dogs-help-rescue-owners-buried-in-avalanche-in-switzerland/news/01/31/21/dfa-tally-of-overseas-filipinos-hit-by-covid-19-unchanged-at-13960