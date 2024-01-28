MULTIMEDIA

More than 20K students line up for PUP entrance test

ABS-CBN News

More than 20,000 high school students line up at the Polytechnic University of the Philippine in Sta. Mesa Manila to take the PUP Collegiate Entrance Test on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The Polytechnic University of the Philippines is the top school preferred by employers among colleges and universities for two consecutive years based on a survey published by employment platform JobStreet in July,2023. Three other examination dates are scheduled on Feb. 18, March 17, and April 14.