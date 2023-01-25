‘Mandatory ROTC, mandatory gastos’

MULTIMEDIA

Student groups say ‘No to mandatory ROTC’

Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

Members of various student and youth groups protest outside the Senate of the Philippines during a committee hearing on the National Citizens Service Training Program (NCSTP) bill on Wednesday. The group expressed concern on the proposal that would require college students to undergo 2 year basic Reserve Officers’ Training Course, citing additional financial burden on parents, as well as added academic load on learners.



