‘Mandatory ROTC, mandatory gastos’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Student groups say 'No to mandatory ROTC' Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2023 04:19 PM Members of various student and youth groups protest outside the Senate of the Philippines during a committee hearing on the National Citizens Service Training Program (NCSTP) bill on Wednesday. The group expressed concern on the proposal that would require college students to undergo 2 year basic Reserve Officers' Training Course, citing additional financial burden on parents, as well as added academic load on learners.